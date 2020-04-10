'Station 19' Kills off Major Character During Season Finale

Grey's Anatomy spinoff Station 19 aired its Season 3 finale on Thursday, and the show ended with a major character being killed off. During the episode, the crew was called to a fire at a storage facility. As the team battled the blaze Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz), Gibson (Grey Damon), Montgomery (Jay Hayden) and Dixon (Lachlan Buchanon) all got stuck inside. PLEASE NOTE - SPOILERS BELOW FOR THE SEASON 3 FINALE OF STATION 19.

Hoping to get some oxygen to the trapped crew members, Captain Pruitt Herrera (Miguel Sandoval) climbed the building 's roof to chop holes into the wood and let some air in. As he was chopping, he hit a soft spot, which caused a collapse. The cave-in brought down Pruitt with the roof, claiming his life. Notably, this marks the shows third major death since it debuted. Earlier this season, Andy's best friend Ryan (Alberto Frezza) died after being hit by a stray bullet. Then there was also Ripley (Brett Tucker), who died after inhaling deadly chemicals while out on a call.

Pruitt's death has sent shockwaves through fans of the show, with many taking to Twitter to mourn the tragic loss. "Y’all really know how to drop a bomb. I cried so much even after the episode finished. We weren’t ready for this!!! Now I’ll have to stay broken until next week to see how Andy deals with this." one user said. "That was a very sad ending and it had a good cry. He found peace that his daughter was happy and in a good relationship. He made the decision to go out the hero rather than cancer beating his spirit." someone else wrote.

Why did you have to hurt me like that. It’s been 5 hours since I’ve watched the episode and I can’t stop thinking about Pruitt sacrificing himself for his family, especially Andy 💔 cried like a baby😭 pic.twitter.com/f0MCC2DieM — Carley🦋 (@themultifandoms) April 10, 2020

The shocking and heartbreaking finale episode comes one month after it was announced that Station 19 has been renewed for a fourth season at ABC. As reported by THR, Karey Burke — the president of ABC Entertainment — first shared the news, then going on to praise Grey's creator Krista Vernoff, who recently took over as showrunner of the firehouse spinoff. "Krista Vernoff is a sharp, superb storyteller and we’re so grateful to her - along with the talented cast and crew - for all they’ve done to make Station 19 thrive this season," said Burke. "This addictive, rich show is hitting series highs this year for a reason, and we can’t wait to deliver more great stories to our passionate audience."