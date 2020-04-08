'The View' Fans React After Joy Behar Announces Plans to Retire From ABC Talk Show

The View fans are reacting to the surprise news that panelist Joy Behar has announced plans to retire from the ABC talk show. According to Variety, Behar revealed her plan in an interview for the paperback version of Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View, a of the non-fiction book by the outlet's Ramin Setoodeh.

"I have a three-year contract. But that doesn’t mean I can’t leave if I want to, because they can’t really do anything to me at this point," Behar said in the book. "I don’t see myself staying for more [time]. That’s it! I could be wrong. If I’m as fabulous in [2022] as I am now, I’ll think about. But the chances of that happening…" She paused for a moment to think, then said, "You know, time marches on. I’m not a kid." Variety reports that multiple sources from the show have confirmed that Behar has considered exiting The View in 2022.

However, a spokesperson from the show's network, ABC, has denied the reports of Behar's projected exit. "This is not true," the spokesperson said. "Joy was asked what happens at the end of her contract and as she herself made clear in the interview, if she's 'as fabulous in [2022] as I am now,' she will be in her seat at the table." Many of the show's fans have had thoughts on the news, and they have been sharing their thoughts on Facebook and Twitter. Scroll down to see what The View watchers are saying about Behar potentially leaving the show.