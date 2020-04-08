'Jeopardy!' Contestant's 'Pandemic' Answer Has Social Media Freaking Out

A recent episode of Jeopardy! featured a contestant correctly answering a "pandemic" question, and the answer has social media users freaking out. The moment came during Tuesday's College Championship game between Yale sophomore Nathaniel Miller, Florida State University junior Sophie Casarico, and University of Florida sophomore Kayla Kalhor.

While in control of the board during Double Jeopardy, Miller chose the $800 clue from the "Health & Medicine" category. Host Alex Trebek then read the clue out loud, saying, "From a Greek word for people, it describes a disease that affects many people at one time." Miller quickly buzzed in with the correct answer, replying, "What is a pandemic?" What makes the moment most unbelievable, is the fact that the episode was actually taped back in February, per The Ringer.

Miller went on to win the game, which will see him advance in the tournament. Many fans are excited for him, but what many have been talking about is that very coincidental questions, which came before the The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. Scroll down to see what viewers have been saying about it on Twitter.