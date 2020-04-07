'The Conners' Season 2, Episode 17: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

It's been an eventful season for The Conners, which has seen politically-themed live episodes and the return of obscure characters from Roseanne's original run. Now, it's being teased that tonight's episode could even see the return of the family's late matriarch, played by Roseanne Barr. Though her character was killed off from an opioid overdose afte Roseanne's one-season revival in 2018, it appears the spinoff has found a way to bring her back.

Tonight's episode of The Conners, titled "The Icewoman Cometh," airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Viewers with an antenna will most likely be able to get the channel, while cable subscribers will find it as part of their package. For all the cord-cutters out there, the episode can be streamed on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV, both of which offer ABC as part of their bundle -- not to mention offer free trials before charging a monthly fee. You can also stream the episode the next day on Hulu as well as ABC.com or the ABC app.

Earlier this season, Dan (John Goodman) had started a romantic fling with an old friend, Louise (Katey Sagal), but they ended up breaking up, as he still has feelings for his dead wife. A clip revealed by TVLine shows Dan admitting both his feelings for Roseanne as well as his regret over Louise in a heartfelt talk to his daughter, Becky (Lecy Goranson).

"I miss her," Dan tells Becky. "Every time I think about the things I'd be doing with [Louise] — going to concerts, ballgames, anything fun — I feel guilty because I was supposed to be doing that with your mom." He also comes to terms with the fact that his late wife wouldn't be happy with him moving on, given that "she made it very clear that if she went first she wanted me to be miserable for the rest of my life."

After Becky tells Dan "that does sound like her," a can falls from a nearby shelf, prompted Dan to declare "She's here." The clip alone was enough to get fans talking about how this will all play out.

Barr was fired from the Roseanne back in May of 2018, just weeks after its premiere, when she tweeted a racist message aimed at Valerie Jarrett, who previously worked for former President Barack Obama. The show was subsequently re-tooled as The Conners, without Barr in the cast, which premiered in October of 2018. The show's Season 2 finale is slated to air on April 14.

