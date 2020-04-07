'The Conners' Fans React After New Preview Teases Roseanne's 'Return'

In a new preview for a new episode of The Conners, Roseanne's "return" is teased, setting off a flurry of comments form fans of the show. The clip features Dan (John Goodman) talking to his daughter Becky (Lecy Goranson) about how he ended his relationship with new girlfriend Louise (Katey Sagal) due to feeling guilty about moving on so fast. The series premiere of The Conners revealed that Roseanne Barr's matriarch character had died of an accidental opioid overdose. "I miss her…Every time I think about the things I'd be doing with [Louise] — going to concerts, ballgames…anything fun — I feel guilty because I was supposed to be doing that with your mom," Dan says in the clip, explaining that he thinks Rosanne would not be happy about his new romance. "Oh, no, no, no… she made it very clear that if she went first she wanted me to be miserable for the rest of my life." The new clip was shared exclusively by TV Line. Becky then says "that does sound like her," right before a can mysteriously falls from a shelf. Dan then looks at Becky and nods, asserting, "She's here." The clip has since been led to a lot of chatter on social media, with many Facebook users and online commenters sharing their thoughts on it. Scroll down to see what people are saying.

"They can't bring her back in completely even if they wanted to. They actually did kill her character off. It would just be weird if they did with Dan because they literally mentioned Dan death at the very last scene of Season 9 of the original Roseanne. "If they want to they could do like put in Roseanne leave Dan a voice mail message or a letter that Dan found or the kids found. "That would be better now if they actually thought that they would want to bring her back in they should not have killed her off in the first place. They should of said she want on a vacation or something instead."

"Not a fan. Especially of Roseanne." "They are not gonna bring her back after she opened her big mouth and said something she shouldn't."

"I still won’t watch!!!! They prob dubbed her voice in from past episodes. I follow Roseanne on you tube. "She said ABC contacted her to ask her if she wants to make a statement on what she’s learned from all this and to get another apology. "We all told her don’t do it! The Connors cast need to apologize to her."

"Should be a good episode. This season has been a lot better than the last one." "Stopped watching when she left." "I dont watch it without her." "Bring Roseanna back [and] I'll watch it."

"ROSEANNE IS THE ROSEANNE SHOW… Her show is based on her real life from back in the day when she called herself a 'Domestic Goddess' while doing stand-up comedy. "Yes she is a comedian. Yes ALL comedians say controversial things. That’s what they do, so to literally remove her from HER SHOW is UNFORGIVABLE! "People need to STOP being so politically correct that we forget to forgive when someone makes a mistake! Roseanne deserves a second chance just like the rest of us! If you want ratings..bring ROSEANNE back!!"

"There’s a big difference between being a button-pushing comedian and a blatant racist, though. "That’s why she got justifiably crucified by the public and press. I LOVED Rosie my entire life and immediately turned on her after that racist rant. "People need to learn that there are consequences for their actions."