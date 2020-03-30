'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Fuming After Show Is Delayed for Coronavirus Coverage

Many Wheel of Fortune watchers across the country were in for quite the surprise when they attempted to catch the game show on Monday. ABC instead was airing ABC World News Tonight WIth David Muir in its continued coverage of the coronavirus pandemic that has swept across the map.

Viewers were none too pleased about the interruption to the regularly scheduled programming. The general reaction among users was that the outlet has done enough in covering the outbreak. Viewers instead were eager to tune-out for a little while with the likes of Pat Sajak and Vanna White. The series, along with Jeopardy!, had to halt production due to the coronavirus.

"This week's episodes of Wheel of Fortune may be delayed or preempted for special coverage from ABC World News Tonight. Set your DVR and check local listings so you don't miss them," the show tweeted.

Earlier in the month, the show, which has previously stated it would function without a live studio audience, made the decision to put a halt to their production.

"With the increasing concern surrounding COVID-19, we have decided to temporarily suspend production on Wheel of Fortune and @Jeopardy," the tweet read. "The health and well-being of our contestants, staff, and crew are our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops."