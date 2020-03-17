'Today' Reportedly Making Major Changes Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a growing number of talk shows are making changes to their daily routines, and the Today show is joining the ranks. According to Variety, moving forward, the NBC morning show will feature taped segments during the 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. hours, with other changes affecting the earlier programming as well.

A source close to the matter told the outlet that the morning show's 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. broadcast will continue to be hosted by co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, who will "provide a live news update at 9 a.m. before the program moves into previously aired content."

Meanwhile, both Al Roker and Craig Melvin, instrumental faces to the 7 a.m . and 9 a.m. broadcasts, are not expected to return to NBC News' New York headquarters after a staffer on the 3rd Hour of Today tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Those arrangements, however, are subject to change.

The major shakeup to the 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. hours is largely due to the fact that production on those segments would be difficult, as the 9 a.m. hour's two other co-hosts, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones, are both currently on leave. Dreyer recently welcomed a baby, and Jones is recovering from vocal cord surgery, having previously announced that she would be absent from the morning show for six weeks.

The alleged changes come just a day after NBC News President Noah Oppenheim announced a number of other measures that were being taken after the staffer, who worked on the 9 a.m. hour, received positive test results.

"As you know, we have been preparing for this possibility and are taking all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our teams, which includes multiple deep cleanings of our offices, control room and Studio 1A," Oppenheim wrote in a memo to staff. "Additionally, we are identifying employees who had been in close proximity to the affected employee and — while not required to do so by the NY Health Department — are in the process of asking those who had close contact to self-isolate."

Oppenheim went on to explain that all members of the 9 a.m. editorial team were to work from home Monday "while we complete the social mapping exercise."

As for Roker and Melvin, in an update shared with his followers, Roker said that he is "feeling fine," with Melvin telling his Twitter followers that he is "feeling great."