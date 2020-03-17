'SWAT' Shuts Down Production With One Episode Left Amid Coronavirus Concerns

S.W.A.T. has suspended production on its second season amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. According to Deadline, the Shemar Moore-starring CBS crime drama series, recently renewed for a third season, officially halted production on Monday, falling in line with a number of other series at the network and other companies to pause work until further notice.

The series, which is based on the 1975 series and movie of the same name, had reportedly just begun wrapping production on the second season's penultimate episode when the order was given. It is unclear if the series will return to film the season finale, as President Donald Trump announced in a press conference Monday that the coronavirus outbreak in the United States could last into the summer or longer, meaning the series finale may not be able to be filmed in time for its scheduled air date. Series stars, however, have suggested that filming is complete.

On Monday night, Moore took to his Instagram Story with a clip from the set, writing, "that's a wrap on Season 3 of [S.W.A.T.].”

Series star Kenny Johnson, who portrays Dominique Luca, made a similar announcement on his own account.

Amid the current pandemic and the halt in production, many of the series’ stars have taken to social media to show themselves practicing social distancing and to encourage their fans to do the same.

"HONDO's out here making sure everyone's staying safe during this COVID-19 craziness!!!" Moore wrote alongside an image of his onscreen counterpart. "Panicking doesn’t fix anything.... stay optimistic & safe.....and try to have some FUN and enjoy your families and loved ones along the way."

Meanwhile, David Lim, who stars as Victor Tan in the series, shared a photo of himself self-quarantining.

"Quarantine life ain't so bad," he wrote alongside a photo of himself on the couch with his sleeping dog. "Who's got some recommendations for good shows to binge?"

This marks the second time in recent years that the CBS series has been forced to halt production. In Dec. of 2017, S.W.A.T. suspended production due to the California wildfires. It resumed production just days later.

New episodes of S.W.A.T. air Wednesday’s at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.