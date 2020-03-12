Discovery Channel Announces Global Partnership With Iconic Explorers Club to Promote Scientific Exploration and Learning

Discovery Channel and The Explorers Club are joining forces for a new landmark partnership in the name of supporting exploration, scientific discovery and "telling stories about our world," the network announced Thursday. The multi-year, global partnership will focus on showcasing, supporting and advancing the scientific achievement of the legendary Explorers Club through the Discovery Channel's global reach, including the network's investment in new exploration and research through a new Explorer's Fund.

Discovery viewers will get a front seat to the results of these expeditions, as well as additional series, films and documentaries highlighting the work of The Explorers Club members, which will be shown across the world on their television and digital platforms. In addition, Discovery will have access to the full historical archives of The Explorers Club, including 13,000 books, 1,000 museum objects, 5,000 maps and 500 films, which will serve as a foundation for additional educational programming about the monumental achievements of the club's members since 1904.

Members of The Explorers Club include the first person to summit Mt. Everest, Sir Edmund Hillary, the first to the North Pole, Robert Peary, the first to the South Pole, Roald Amundsen, the first to the deepest point in the ocean, James Cameron, and the first to walk on the moon, Neil Armstrong.

"Explorers are the ultimate storytellers, and we are thrilled to partner with The Explorers Club to provide funding for exploration and then share these adventures with viewers everywhere," said Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery and Factual, Discovery, Inc. in a statement. "We have always sought to use storytelling on our platforms to excite the public about exploration, science and the natural world, and our partnership with The Explorers Club will advance this mission in compelling new ways."

Richard Wiese, President of The Explorers Club added, "We are thrilled to begin our partnership with Discovery Channel as it will help us continue to fulfill The Explorers Club's mission since 1904, which has been to promote exploration by all possible means. Both organizations are committed to exploration in the pursuit of scientific understanding for the betterment of humanity for all life on earth and beyond."

Photo credit: Discovery