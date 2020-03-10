'Mayans M.C.' Seasons 1 and 2 Are Now Streaming on Hulu

On Mar. 2, Hulu began unveiling FX shows on its platform. After Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019, the company had a vision of incorporating FX onto Hulu, which was bought by Disney in the beginning of 2019. Disney is using Hulu for its darker shows and overall "adult" series as opposed to the approach on Disney+, which has a more family vibe. With FX now on Hulu, that means Mayans M.C. has found its way onto the streaming service. Both Seasons 1 and 2 are now available for viewers to watch.

loyalty over everything. rewatch seasons 1 and 2 of mayans—now streaming on #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/CkcJjNhZjG — Mayans MC (@MayansFX) March 7, 2020

The third season is set to appear in the fall of 2020 after it was renewed in November for another 10 episodes.

“We’re happy to continue telling the story of Mayans M.C. with our partners at Fox 21 and excited that Elgin James has earned the opportunity to become the series’ showrunner,” said the President of Original Programming at FX Entertainment, Nick Grad, per Deadline. “Kurt Sutter identified and chose Elgin as his partner on the show from the outset, and Elgin has been instrumental to the success of the series, leveraging his experience and creative vision to make Mayans M.C. with this incredible cast, crew and creative team.”

The new season, however, will have a different look without Sutter, who was fired but was set to hand the reins over to Elgin beforehand.

After all, Sutter has said he never anticipated doing a spin-off after the huge success that came with Sons of Anarchy. He told Deadline that he felt as if he had told all the stories he had to in that world and didn't feel the need to expand.

"FX was eager to capitalize on the IP and I had an interesting way into the world, so before I knew it, we were moving forward," he shared. "I knew that a white guy shouldn’t be the voice of a Latin culture drama. So I brought on Elgin [James] and saw my primary creative responsibility as handling the transition from the SOA mythology to the Mayans mythology."

When the new season was announced by FX, many of the series' stars took to social media to voice their appreciation over the renewal. Among those was Michael Irby, who plays the Presidente of the Mayans M.C., Obispo "Bishop" Losa.