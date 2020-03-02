'Judge Judy' Fans Worried About Bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd After Judy Sheindlin Announces Show's End

Fans are speculating about the fate of Judge Judy Sheindlin's long-time bailiff, Petri Hawkins-Byrd, after it was announced that Judge Judy would be coming to an end after 25 years. Following the announcement, many fans took to social media to express their concerns over Hawkins-Byrd's future, many unwilling to see him off their TV screens just yet.

So what happens to

Officer Byrd? Does

he finally retire to do

his Sudoku?#JudgeJudy pic.twitter.com/ogNQsd6xER — 🥦🍏#blue jean24 🎥 Ⓥ (@bluejean24) March 2, 2020

"[Judge Judy] is ending?!?" asked one fan. "What's going to happen to Bird. Those two best onscreen duo."

"I think Byrd may also resign as a bailiff," speculated another. "They are an amazing pair. Judge Judy has another show running called [Hot Bench]."

Woke up to the devastating verdict that after 25 seasons #JudgeJudy was ending. A new show is in the works #JudyJustice but won’t be on #CBS. Let’s hope she takes Byrd with her. As far as millionaire Bailiff’s go he’s very cool. I’m going to miss these real cases, real people! pic.twitter.com/ZkufUyLVh6 — BUDDY (@Buddypizzadvd) March 2, 2020

Making the announcement on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which is set to air on Monday, Sheindlin explained that the CBS Television Distribution wants to use re-runs after the 25th season, though she has no intention of leaving the small screen just yet. Sheindlin teased that a new series, Judy Justice, will premiere following the conclusion of Judge Judy, sparking hope that Hawkins-Byrd may appear on that as well.

"I hope that's a new show and you're still on it [Petri Hawkins-Byrd]!" one fan commented on the bailiff's Instagram reaction to news of Judge Judy ending. "LoVe you guys together!!"

"I think what we all want to know is will YOU also be going to Judy Justice Byrd because let's me honest Judge Judy just isn't herself without her trust calculator," added another. "LOVE the show very sad to see it ending BUT so happy she's coming back with [Judy Justice]."

"I am so sad. I'm going to miss seeing you both," wrote somebody else. "Will you be participating in her new show?"

At this time, details surrounding the new series remain unclear. Although Sheindlin said it will debut next year, it is not yet known which network it will call home or if Hawkins-Byrd will be a part of the series.

Hawkins-Byrd has been a staple alongside Sheindlin for years. According to his biography on the Judge Judy website, the Brooklyn native, who received his Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from John Jay College of Criminal Justice in 1989, got his spot on the series after he sent a letter congratulating Sheindlin after she was offered her own TV series. In the letter, he jokingly offered to be the bailiff, prompting Sheindlin to call him and offer him the job. He has been at Sheindlin's side on the series ever since, making him the longest-running court show bailiff in history.