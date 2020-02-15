‘Insatiable’ Canceled: Alyssa Milano Breaks Silence After Netflix Scraps Her Show

Insatiable fans received some disappointing news on Friday when it was reported that the show was canceled after two seasons, according to TV Line. And now, one of the show's stars, Alyssa Milano, is speaking out about its cancellation.

"This is sadly true. We had the most fun creating this show," Milano tweeted, referencing a Deadline article about the show's cancellation. "I want to thank the fans who gave us a shot and kept coming back for more. Season 1 & 2 are still streaming. P.S. Any thoughts on who was Coralee’s baby daddy? I guess we will never know."

Milano's message comes over a week after she initially told fans that Insatiable wouldn't be returning for Season 3. On Feb. 4, after a fan asked her whether the show would be coming back, the actor replied to reveal that it would not be. It should be noted that while she seemingly confirmed the news about Insatiable's cancellation on Feb. 4, Netflix would not release an official word on the show's future until Feb. 14.

We will not be coming back, sadly. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 4, 2020

Insatiable's cancellation came as a shock to many especially because it seemed as though Season 3 of the show was possibly in the works. In October 2019, series creator Lauren Gussis shared where she thought the show might go in Season 3 in an interview with TheWrap. Of course, as fans now know, any loose ends with the likes of Patty Bladell (Debby Ryan) and Bob Armstrong (Dallas Roberts) will not be tied up.

“It’s a challenging question for me because on some level, really, I have certain ideas, but also this is the kind of thing that evolves and changes when you get into a writers’ room full of people and putting in print my expectations for Season 3, like, that’s a spoiler-on-a-spoiler, on some level," Gussis previously told TheWrap.

Prior to this recent update about the show, back in August 2019, Milano hinted that Season 3 of Insatiable was on the way. The actor re-posted a message from Chris Gorham, who plays Bob Barnard, on Instagram.

"Season 2 of @insatiable is near...but let’s be honest...@insatiable 3 is what you never knew you always wanted. Just stay open," the message read, captioning a photo of Gorham, Milano, and Roberts. The post not only served as a play on the three characters' close relationship on the show but also was a hint that Season 3 was on the way.

But, unfortunately, for fans of Insatiable, Season 3 of the series just wasn't in the cards.