Oscars 2020: Spike Lee Reveals What He'll Do With Kobe Bryant Tribute Suit

During the 2020 Oscars ceremony, Spike Lee made a major fashion statement. Lee, who was tasked with presenting the award for Best Director, donned a Gucci purple and yellow suit (the Lakers' colors) with the number 24 embroidered on it dedicated to the late Kobe Bryant. After the ceremony, TMZ spoke with the director and he explained what he's planning on doing with the suit after wearing it to the Academy Awards.

On Feb. 10, TMZ caught up with Lee at LAX airport and asked him what he plans to do with his Bryant-themed suit. According to the director, he said that he's never going to wear the outfit again. Instead, he plans to frame it in his New York City pad. He also mentioned that it had been shipped ahead of his own flight back home. The TMZ reporter then asked Lee if he would be interested in making another film about Bryant (Lee and Bryant previously teamed up for the 2009 documentary Kobe Doin' Work), to which he responded that it's not something he's ready to consider just yet.

“We gotta love each other,” Lee told Pose's Billy Porter on the red carpet about his fashion statement, per the New York Daily News. “Spreading love is the Brooklyn way.”

Lee's touching statement came two weeks after it was reported that Bryant died in a helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of eight others, including his daughter, Gianna Bryant. The group was reportedly on their way to Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy for a basketball at the time of the accident. Following the news of Bryant's passing, Lee posted numerous Instagram posts in honor of the late icon.

"God Bless Father And His Daughter Gianna Bryant," Lee wrote alongside a portrait of Bryant.

In a subsequent message, Lee detailed that he had spoken with Disney CEO Robert Iger to see if his documentary, Kobe Doin' Work, could air on ESPN in light of Bryant's death. As he revealed in the Instagram post, Iger approved his request. The special went on to air on the channel on Jan. 30.

"I Thank Mr. Robert Iger (Chief Executive Officer Of Disney),Who Picked Up My Phone Call And Approved The Request To Broadcast KOBE DOING WORK Tonight On ESPN," Lee wrote. "For Those Who Missed It And Those Who Have Seen It Already Click On ESPN. Peace And Love. God Bless."