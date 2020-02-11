'Bull': Jason and Izzy Welcome Baby Girl

Bull fans tuned in Monday night to see Michael Weatherly's Dr. Jason Bull become a father. In "Quid Pro Quo," Bull's ex-wife Isabella "Izzy" Colon gave birth to a baby girl. Thanks to the Season 4 premiere flash-forward, fans already know the two are welcoming a girl, as the daughter was seen all grown up.

This was the first time Yara Martinez, who stars on Fox's Deputy, appeared on Bull since the November episode "Safe and Sound." During that episode she was seven weeks from her due date. In "Quid Pro Quo," Bull and Izzy reunited again, just before her due date.

Izzy went into labor while Bull was in court, which put him in the awkward position of running out of the courtroom just as a trial was starting.

The last scene of the episode featured Izzy and Bull introducing their daughter to Benny (Freddy Rodriguez). He later brought in Dr. Samir Shadid (Babak Tafi), whose bribery case was dismissed thanks to Bull and Benny.

"This is some day, huh?" Benny asked.

"Yeah... some day," Bull said, nodding.

The two are "at that moment in the pregnancy where they are just focused on seeing it conclude so they can get to 'the good part' — the birth of their baby and the beginning of their lives as parents," executive producer Glenn Gordon Caron told TVLine. Bull is "trying to be all things to all people," as he juggles between supporting Izzy and continuing to work for Dr. Sami Shadid, who is accused of giving bribes to get into a college.

Bull and Izzy divorced after she suffered a miscarriage years before the show started, but he continued working with her brother and his best friend, Benny. They reconnected at her father's funeral.

Since fans already saw their baby grown up in the Season 4 premiere, the one last big reveal is their daughter's name. In the premiere, their daughter was 27 years old and expecting her first child, while celebrating New Year's Eve with Bull and Benny. The name was still not revealed in Monday's episode.

Martinez has appeared in seven episodes so far, making her debut in the Season 1 episode "Too Perfect." The actress also played Dr. Luisa Alver on Jane the Virgin, Miss Lint on Amazon's The Tick and appeared in the This Is Us episode "Six Thanksgivings." In 2015, she played Felicia in the second season of True Detective. Martinez now stars as Paula Reyes on Fox's Deputy, which airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Bull also stars Geneva Carr as Marissa Morgan, Jamie Lee Kirchner as Danny James, Christopher Jackson as Chuck Palmer and MacKenzie Meehan as Taylor Rentzel. The series is loosely based on Dr. Phil McGraw's experience at a jury consulting firm before he became a daytime talkshow host.

New episodes air Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: David M. Russell/CBS