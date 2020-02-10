Oscars 2020: Eminem's Surprise Performance Lights up Social Media

Rapper Eminem made a completely surprising appearance at the Oscars, performing his own Academy Award-winning song "Lose Yourself" from 8 Mile. The song did not have any link to any nominated film, leaving to some completely puzzled reactions on social media. The film marked its 18th anniversary in November.

Eminem's performance came after a montage of memorable music moments introduced by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The montage ended with scenes from 8 Mile, which led to a clip from Deliverance, in which Burt Reynolds said "Lose yourself." Then Eminem and his band arose from the stage to perform "Lose Yourself." Of course, the curses in the song were censored.

Members of the audience clapped along and some sang along with Eminem.

Coincidentally, when Eminem won the Oscar, he was not in the audience to accept. He mentioned that in his tweet after his performance.

"Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here," the rapper wrote.

Viewers at home were very puzzled by Eminem's inclusion at the Oscars.

Photo credit: Getty Images