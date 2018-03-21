NFL Player Zay Jones Clothes-Free Arrest Captured on Video

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones was arrested and charged with felony damage to property after an incident involving his brother, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cayleb Jones, late Monday at a Los Angeles apartment building.

Zay Jones needed medical treatment after the arrest for cuts he sustained during the struggle, when he reportedly smashed a glass window with his foot while completely nude.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told USA Today that officers responded to a call in an apartment building in downtown Los Angeles, a few blocks away from the Staples Center.

Officer Luis Garcia told ESPN that Zay Jones was breaking glass doors and windows when officers arrived at the apartment building. Jones was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and booked Tuesday morning, with bail set at $20,000. TMZ reports he was released from custody Wednesday morning at 4:45 a.m. and is out on bond.

The officers reportedly arrived onto the scene after a complaint about someone “breaking windows and glass doors” at the complex.

A video released by TMZ Sports shows a naked Jones involved in a confrontation with another man identified as his brother, Cayleb Jones. Cayleb Jones appeared to be attempting to calm down his brother.

Blood stains on the floor of the hallway where the incident unfolded are clearly visible in the video. A man is heard off camera saying, “I’m going to fight for Jesus.” Then Zay Jones emerges into a hallway and his brother tries to stop him. Jones, naked, then runs past his brother and a scream is heard.

TMZ reports that witnesses at the scene claimed Cayleb Jones, 25, was “trying to stop him from jumping out a 30th-floor window.”

On Tuesday evening, the Buffalo Bills acknowledged the incident with an official statement before Jones was released on Wednesday morning.

“We are aware of the incident involving Zay Jones,” the organization said in a statement. “We are still in the process of gathering more information on the matter. At this point, we will have no further comment.”

A second-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Zay Jones played 15 games in his rookie season, recording two touchdowns and catching 27 passes for 316 years.

Cayleb Jones, meanwhile, has not played in the NFL since joining the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in May 2016. The Eagles cut him from their roster before Jones signed a futures contract with the Vikings in January after being on their practice squad last season.