YouTube Star Wakes up From Coma After 3 Months

YouTube star Grace Victory has woken up from a 3-month-long coma, and she is ready to talk about it. The 30-year-old lifestyle influencer tweeted: "I'm awake" on Monday, three months after COVID-19 complications put her in the hospital. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting more details.

Victory tested positive for the novel coronavirus in December, which was made worse by the fact that she was pregnant at the time. According to updates from her family at the time, she was put into a medically-induced coma as doctors tried to improve her condition. However, on Christmas Eve they decided that she was "too unwell to carry on with the pregnancy," and delivered her baby prematurely. On Monday, Victory revealed that her son is now "thriving at home."

Victory's sister, Charleigh and some other family members kept fans updated via Instagram over the last three months. On Monday, Charleigh joined fans in celebrating her sister's awakening. She wrote: "There are absolutely no words, other than Thank. You. God!! and thank YOU guys. Let's keep rooting for [Grace Victory] until the day she's home, with her baby on her chest and an oat milk chai latte in her hand."

"This really is the best news! I've thought about you and your family every day since. Wishing you a smooth recovery!" one fan commented. Another added: "So happy for you all! Feels like the whole nation has been waiting to hear those words. Hope she makes a speedy recovery and get to her boy ASAP."

So far, victory has not made any more posts on social media, and it is not clear when she will be released from the hospital. Over the last few months, her family's posts have broken fans' hearts with their pleas for prayers and well-wishes.

"We love her so, so much and we know she'll come out of this stronger than ever. She has dedicated her whole career to healing people, we now ask you to pray to heal her," read one post. Another by Charleigh read: "I pray that when I wake up, this nightmare will be over and Grace will wake up with me and be home. I know she had to do this, SHE knows she had to do this, she just needs this time to rest, so she comes back stronger and fighting fit."

Victory's YouTube posts consist generally of vlog-style content concerning holistic wellness, fashion, make-up and lifestyle quirks like tattoos and interior decorating. She is also a columnist for Happiful Magazine and has teased some other media partnerships in the future. Hopefully, when her health is back on track, her work can continue soon.