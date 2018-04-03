Reported YouTube HQ Shooting Photos Come out on Twitter

The photos from outside YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, as police investigate an active shooter situation have been released.

The photos, which were shared by Twitter user Anthony Quintano, were captured via Snapchat’s map feature. The feature curates public content sent to Snapchat and can be seen by anyone on the app.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The photos, which were taken from a window across the street, show people exiting the facility in a single file with their hands raised. At least 10 police vehicles can be seen around the building.

Some officers are shown wearing bulletproof vests while uniformed officers direct civilians away from the compound.

CNN also shared a similar photo of people evacuating the building. The overhead still shows a SWAT van on the scene.

Police are responding to reports of a shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California https://t.co/vP1GNUSVNp pic.twitter.com/s0RbMwSLvY — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 3, 2018

Video from the Snapchat function has also come out. One video is captioned “shooting at YouTube” and shows officers running up the front stairs to storm into the headquarters’ entrance.

Another clip shows a woman walking away from the scene.

“Prayers up,” she wrote. “Holy s—! Shots fired at YouTube!!! Just ran my fastest mile since [high school].”

Snapchats show police responding to San Bruno incident reportedly a shooting at YouTube HQ, per KRON4 pic.twitter.com/YfwtOgqqKs — Dan Milano 🤨 (@DanMilanoHere) April 3, 2018

Alleged texts from YouTube employees have also been shared to Twitter.

One set of messages, which were shared by Twitter user Will Hudson, are from an alleged employee named Eddie. Eddie claims the fire alarm was pulled before he saw some employees running and telling others there was a shooter in the building.

He and other employees are said to hiding in locked rooms as police respond to the situation.

My friend at @Google @YouTube in San Bruno says there’s an active shooter on campus. Really hoping this is somewhat of a hoax or blown out of proportion. 😕 pic.twitter.com/dkKbjHGEUj — Will Hudson (@MrWillToLive) April 3, 2018

It is not completely clear what the exact circumstances of the lockdown are, but it is being treated as an active shooter situation.

San Bruno Police are currently sharing updates on the situation to Twitter. Google, who owns YouTube, is also sharing information from authorities when it becomes available.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018