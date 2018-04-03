Reported YouTube HQ Shooting: Google Gives First Official Statement

“Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available,” the official company account tweeted.

The shooting began at around 1 p.m. local time on Tuesday afternoon, when police posted a tweet advising people to stay away from the area. After that, social media posts began cropping up all over the Internet as YouTube employees let their followers know about the situation.

The shooting took place at the company’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, a suburb just ten miles outside of San Francisco. Employees at the Google headquarters next door also reportedly heard gunshots, according to a report by KRON4.

Multiple witnesses have said that the shooter is a white female, who began the mayhem by shooting her boyfriend. Authorities say they have received numerous 911 calls, reporting as many as 20 gunshots.

So far, the exact number of casualties and injuries has not been determined. However, according to a reporter from Outline, the San Bruno Police reported 37 people at the hospital over the scanner.

All 1,700 employees at the YouTube complex were evacuated following the shooting, though some reportedly spent time barricaded inside of offices.

The employees caught in the crossfire of the shooting posted their experiences throughout ordeal, including a thread by producer Todd Sherman.

“We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake,” Sherman wrote in a series of tweets. “I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peaked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front. Police cruisers pull up, hopped out with rifles ready and I told them where the situation was as I headed down the street to meet up with a couple team members.”

“Active shooter at YouTube HQ,” wrote Vadim Lavrusik. “Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers.”