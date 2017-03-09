You’ve Never Known What Feeling Old is Like Until Now

This month, kids all over the country started their first year of high school. These kids, the class of 2020, were by and large born in 2002, so it’s safe to assume that their high school experience will be different than yours. BuzzFeed explains how…
1. First off, there’s this:
2. Then there’s the fact that they were born the same year as Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” Avril Lavigne’s “Complicated,” and Nelly’s “Hot in Herre.”
And the same year as this CLASSIC:
3. They were born the same year as the first Spider-Man movie:
And the same year as all these movies:
4. The same year Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears broke up.
5. The same year the second Harry Potter movie came out.
6. They live in a world where an iPod is a legit artifact…
7. …N64s are complete history…
8. …and your old flip phones and digital cameras are on display during their field trips to museums.
9. Speaking of phones, they have always had a full keyboard for texting.
10. They have also never lived in a world with monthly texting limits.
11. You can say with 100% confidence that you have MP3s older than they are.
12. They were born the same year that Kim Possible or That’s So Raven debuted.
Which means they are younger than all of these TV shows:
13. The Krusty Krab and its pizza had already been around for three years by the time they were born.
14. You can also say with 100% confidence that they have no idea who Ashanti is.
