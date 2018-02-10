Olympic Figure Skater Nearly Wipes out After Failed Jump

Olympic figure skating icon Yan Han had an ugly fall on the ice already this year, and America’s favorite Olympic commentator, Leslie Jones, didn’t fail to notice.

Jones recorded her TV screen with her phone at just the moment when Han went down. It wasn’t the worst fall a skater can have — he caught himself on his hands and did a sort of half-cartwheel move before going on with his routine. However, it wasn’t pretty, and some commenters couldn’t help poking fun. Jones was among them.

When nobody told you there was ice on the floor. pic.twitter.com/stZfxPV5pE — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018



“When nobody told you there was ice on the floor,” she wrote over the video. Just a few minutes later, she posted another clip, where Han is filmed in a close up. His nose can be seen running profusely, and Jones couldn’t resist another jab.

I’m gonna need a lot of Kleenex!! Are they a sponsor there! pic.twitter.com/E9SEJuxif0 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018



“That’s how my nose is gonna be running,” she said. “My nose is gonna be running just like that when I get there.” Her voice is cut off at the end of the video. In the caption, she wrote “I’m gonna need a lot of Kleenex!! Are they a sponsor there!”

Jones’ Olympics live tweets and commentary were a hit at the 2016 summer Olympics in Rio, and this year she seems ready to get back into the action. Just like last time, NBC has brought Jones over from Saturday Night Live to be an official contributor on their Olympics coverage. In addition to her Twitter presence, she’ll appear on air and across digital platforms to keep the commentary down to Earth.

Jones wasn’t just singling Han out, she live-tweeted the entire event of men’s singles skaters. Most of the other athletes got seriously roasted for their outfits, but at least Han was spared that part.

“Okay, I’m feeling his outfit,” Jones said as Han took the ice. “This outfit I can get with. And he look cocky, too,” she added, as Han struck a pose. “Look at that!” she cried. “Did he just do Beyonce?”

Invoking Queen Bey might not be enough to get Han into Jones’ good graces, however. She takes a hard patriotic stance when it comes to Olympic coverage, so there’s not much to maker her sympathetic to the 21-year-old skater’s performance.