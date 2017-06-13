Here’s What The World’s Longest Pizza Looks Like

The Guinness World Record for the longest pizza has been broken, and this seemingly endless stream of cheese and crust will have your mouth watering like never before.

Introducing the world's longest pizza -- Over a mile long! Given out for free, most going to feed those in need at shelters around Southern California. Isn't it beautiful? 😍🍕 A post shared by BroBible.com (@brobible) on Jun 10, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

The record-setting pizza was cooked up at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. The pie was around 6,330 feet long, which equates to a little over 1.2 miles of pizza, according to Bro Bible.

The masterminds behind this gluttonous creation are chefs Tony Gemignani, Giulio Adriani, Tom Lehmann, John Arena, Fred Mortati, Massimo Balacchi and Jimmy DeSisto.

The pizza was cooked on a gas convection oven on wheels. Unfortunately for many pizza enthusiasts looking to get their hands on this record-setting pie, a scheduling conflict prevented many of them from actually get to eat it, according to Eater.

This year's record bested the previous one recorded last year in Naples, Italy, which is actually the birthplace of pizza. The pizza measured in at 1.15 miles and was topped with basil.

Just watched the Guinness record get smashed for the world's longest pizza. Over a mile long and all of it being given out for free, including at shelters and to needy familes around Southern California. #longestpizza #pizza🍕 #pizza #pizzatime A post shared by BroBible.com (@brobible) on Jun 10, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

