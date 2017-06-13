Here’s What The World’s Longest Pizza Looks Like
The Guinness World Record for the longest pizza has been broken, and this seemingly endless stream of cheese and crust will have your mouth watering like never before.
The record-setting pizza was cooked up at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. The pie was around 6,330 feet long, which equates to a little over 1.2 miles of pizza, according to Bro Bible.
The masterminds behind this gluttonous creation are chefs Tony Gemignani, Giulio Adriani, Tom Lehmann, John Arena, Fred Mortati, Massimo Balacchi and Jimmy DeSisto.
The pizza was cooked on a gas convection oven on wheels. Unfortunately for many pizza enthusiasts looking to get their hands on this record-setting pie, a scheduling conflict prevented many of them from actually get to eat it, according to Eater.
This year's record bested the previous one recorded last year in Naples, Italy, which is actually the birthplace of pizza. The pizza measured in at 1.15 miles and was topped with basil.
