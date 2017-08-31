Here’s What A Freakishly Large Lobster Looks Like

The list of things you CAN NOT bring on a plane feels like an encyclopedia's worth of items, but it turns out there's one very surprising thing you CAN bring on a plane, and it's freaky.

.@TSA officers are skilled at screening all sorts of items in checked baggage...including this 20+ pound lobster at @BostonLogan pic.twitter.com/euhyyO6F7V — Michael McCarthy (@TSAmedia_MikeM) June 26, 2017

If you've never seen a terrifyingly large lobster before, well, now you have.

Recently, per the New York Post, an airline passenger brought the gigantic 20-pound live lobster pictured above onto a plane at Logan Airport in Boston, and according to the TSA, that is 100% legal.

On Monday, Michael McCarthy, the official spokesman for the TSA, tweeted out a photo of a smiling TSA agent holding up the enormous lobster by its claws and added that the little guy was given the green light to check its bags and hop on board its JetBlue flight.

McCarthy wrote, "The lobster was traveling in a cooler in checked luggage and was allowed to continue." Additionally, if they want to, passengers are also allowed to bring giant lobsters in their carry-on luggage under the condition they are sealed inside of a container.

Interestingly, according to CBS Boston, lobsters fly fairly frequent from terminals in the New England area.

There's even an entire page dedicated to lobster-transporting-rules on the TSA's website.

One instruction reads, "A live lobster is allowed through security and must be transported in a clear, plastic, spill proof container. A TSA officer will visually inspect your lobster at the checkpoint."

So there you have it. Got some shampoo in your carry on? Toss it out. Carrying around a pair of fingernail clippers? You better leave those at home. Wanna bring a colossal lobster on the plane to ride shotgun? No problem at all!