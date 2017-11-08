Here’s All the Destruction Hurricane Harvey Left Behind

On August 25, Hurricane Harvey hit Texas north of Corpus Christi as a Category 4 storm. It was the first hurricane to hit the Texas coast since Hurricane Ike in 2008, and the damage was devastating. A picture worth a thousand words... #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/ZM3Yi441FC — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) September 1, 2017 In the aftermath of the storm, a number of images have surfaced on the Internet documenting the damage. RVs can be seen lying on their sides, windows are blown out, and the flood waters stand several feet high in people's homes. Some communities felt the deepest impact of the damage due to the wind while others were the most devastated by massive rains. And for some areas, the flood rains and heavy winds were avoided but there were serious repercussions from the rivers overflowing with floodwaters heading south to find its way back to the Gulf of Mexico. The destruction took several different forms but it was deep and severe in many places. Keep scrolling to see more of the most photos that document the devastation left from Hurricane Harvey.

Hurricane Harvey Destruction People have been forced to essentially get rid of many or all of their belongings as several feet of water poured down in only a matter of days. Along the streets of Houston, many houses can be seen with damaged carpets, furniture, and other items placed on the street to be collected by garbage trucks. Peggy Bourg, whose Holiday Beach home was completely destroyed, opened up about the overwhelming emotions of the situation. "[It was] very emotional. I don't think I can cry anymore," Bourg said while speaking with CNN. "I've gone through a lot of emotions — a lot of anger, sadness, you know, even envy: Why didn't my house make it?" While there have been thousands of volunteers to offer aid in Texas, there has been so much damage that there are many Texas residents that feel abandoned. "This area has been hit very hard. You know I feel for the people around us, the Houston area, the Rockport area," Bourg said. "We're across the causeway from Rockport. It's almost like, do they know we're here?" Have they seen all of this destruction?" Presbyterian Disaster Assistance assesses Hurricane Harvey damage in the Houston area. https://t.co/ww4cY8ycBW @PDACares #PCUSA pic.twitter.com/ROJTAudgiF — Presbyterian Church (@Presbyterian) September 12, 2017

Hurricane Harvey Death Toll While many Texas residents have lost almost everything, there were others that did not make it out of the storm alive. The latest reports claim that at least 70 deaths were recorded in Hurricane Harvey from either direct or indirect causes. The deaths span over 13 counties with the highest totals in Harris County, where at least 30 people died to Harvey-related causes, TIME reports. Tragically, certain incidents, such as trees falling onto at least two homes in Montgomery County, have led to death. Other indirect deaths were caused by power outrages, according to ABC News. In a handful of counties, several elderly people have passed away when medical equipment, such as oxygen tanks, didn't have power. With so many people affected by the storm, medical assistance has been in high demand. However, floodwaters caused length delays in responses to medical emergencies. Rockport Police Department tour of #HurricaneHarvey damage w/ @GulfportPolice @BillyHewes pic.twitter.com/mC3lblvqdT — City of Gulfport (@CityofGulfport) September 6, 2017