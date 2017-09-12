Here’s What the New iPhone 8 Looks Like

In what is touted one of the biggest launch events in recent years, Apple announced today at its Keynote September 2017 celebration that it would be releasing a tech-forward collection of its latest devices.

(Photo: Apple / Live Stream)

The company's CEO, Tim Cook took the stage in California Tuesday to unveil three new iPhones, as well as upgrades for the Apple Watch, Apple TV and Airpod wireless headphones.

But Apple is pulling out all the stops for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. One of the biggest changes users can expect with its upgrade is seeing Apple ramping up its handset's screen-to-body radio, as the all-screen front appears to be a big trend in smartphones this year.

Improving on everything we love about the iPhone, it is a brand new phone with the most durable glass and made with aerospace-grade aluminum. Not to mention, it is still available in the 4.7 and 5.5 displays, but using True Tone, now added in the iPhones.

(Photo: Apple / Live Stream)

The iPhones have new speakers that are 25 percent louder too and features a brand new A11 Bionic chip, which is touted as the most powerful and smartest chip ever in a smartphone. The chip uses six cores in its CPU and features two high-performance, four power-efficient chips, that are also 70 percent faster than A10.

Featuring deeper pixels, new color filter, OIS, wider dynamic range of colors, the new iPhones will also feature a 12MP camera, but include new sensor, lets in more light with deeper pixels and a new color filter; and optical image stabilization.

Additionally, the 8 and 8 Plus models have a small bezel protrusion on the top of the phone, which is expected to host 3D facial recognition sensors — a new addition given the removal of Touch ID and Home button due to size.

iPhone 8 will start at 64 GB and 256GB with a $699 starting price.

However, the star of the show is set to be the iPhone X, the premium version of Apple's flagship device. As a smartphone defined simply by its exclusivity, it will feature a 5.8-inch all-screen display and wireless charging.