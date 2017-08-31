Here’s What Floyd Mayweather Said About Conor McGregor’s Punches

Leading up to the highly-anticipated Floyd Mayweather–Conor McGregor fight, there was a heavy amount of hype given to the Irish MMA superstar's punching power. However, Mayweather, 40, says that it wasn't anything that he hadn't experienced in prior fights.

"As far as his punching power – he's solid. I've felt it before, so that's why I kept coming straight ahead," Mayweather said, according to MMA Junkie. "Obviously, it wasn't the type of power to say, 'I can't come forward.' Because if it were that type of power, I wouldn't have come forward."

McGregor, 29, guaranteed before the bout that he was going to emerge as the victor by knocking out Mayweather in the first few rounds. As fans around the world now know, this does not happen.

Mayweather promised that he was going to be more aggressive against McGregor and veer away from his usual defensive and counter-punching strategy. The undefeated boxing legend did live up to his word and he said that it was so he could give the fans what they wanted.

"Give the fans what they want to see. I pushed him and taunted him," Mayweather said. " 'You still ain't knocked me out, yet. I thought you said it wasn't going past the fourth. Show me your real power.' That's all."

"Trash-talking that fighters do – whether it's MMA or boxing. We talk trash, that's what we do. When the best compete against the best, we want to be pushed, and that's how boxing and MMA goes," Mayweather continued.