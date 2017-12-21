Man’s Disability: ‘World’s Largest Penis’

The term “disability” can sometimes be seen as subjective, and no one is making that feel more accurate than a man deems himself disabled due to having the “world’s largest penis.”

Roberto Esquivel Cabrera is a 54-year-old man from Saltillo, Mexico, and he has an 18.9-inch penis. Reportedly, Cabrera achieved this by stretching his manhood with weights.

He argues that his enormous member renders him disabled because it hinders him from performing basic job functions, such as wearing a uniform.

“I cannot wear a uniform like anybody in the companies and also I cannot get on my knees. I cannot run fast and so the companies think badly of me. They say that they will call me, but they never do,” Cabrera said.

“I am famous because I have the biggest penis in the world. I am happy with my penis, I know nobody has the size I have,” he added. “Some people ask me if I put some condoms on it and the answer is: I cannot. I can never penetrate anyone because it is too thick.”

There is a small catch to his situation, however, as it was revealed that the large majority of his accomplishment is only foreskin and that his actual penis underneath is only about six or seven inches, as reported by The Daily Mail.

For this reason, the people at the Guinness Book of Records refuse to acknowledge Cabrera as having the world’s largest penis.

Additionally, doctors have encouraged him to seek medical intervention and have a foreskin reduction procedure, but he refuses to because he would like to start a career in the adult film industry.

“He’d rather have a penis bigger than the rest of the people,” Dr. Jesus David Salazar Gonzalez stated. “In Latin culture whoever has the bigger penis is more macho. It’s something that makes him different to the rest of the people and makes him feels special.”

Cabrera could soon see his adult film star dreams come true, as he has been offered a opportunity to shoot a scene by the people responsible for YouPorn.com and the FakeTaxi series.

In a rather surprising twist, thought, it turns out that Cabrera used to live in the U.S. but was deported after being convicted of exposing himself to two underage girls. He did later successfully appeal those felony convictions.

“I am happy with my penis and I wish to go back to the US and spend the rest of my life over there. I don’t feel sad because I know in the US there is a lot of women. One of them will be the right size for me,” Cabrera concluded. “I would like to be a porn star and I think I would make a lot of money over there. And the people are not like over here, they are more liberal: they don’t care about what I have in my pants.”