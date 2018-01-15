World’s Fifth-Largest Diamond, Worth $40 Million, Discovered in Africa Mine

One of the largest diamonds in history has been discovered in a mine in the southern African country of Lesotho.

Gem Diamonds recovers exceptional quality 910 carat, D colour Type IIa diamond from Letšeng pic.twitter.com/tEVQ4zFrwi — Gem Diamonds Limited (@GemDiamondsLtd) January 15, 2018

Gem Diamonds Ltd. found the 910-carat stone, which is said to be about the size of two golf balls, at its Lesteng mine in the country of Lesotho, the Daily Mail reports. The gem, said to be in exceptional quality,” is estimated to be worth as much as $40 million.

“Since Gem Diamonds acquired Letseng in 2006, the mine has produced some of the world’s most remarkable diamonds, including the 603 carat Lesotho Promise,” Gem Diamonds chief executive Clifford Elphick said in a statement. “However, this exceptional top quality diamond is the largest to be mined to date… This is a landmark discovery.”

While the diamond is record-breaking, it is still only the fifth-largest diamond to ever be discovered. According to CNBC, the largest diamond ever discovered was the 3,106-carat Cullinan, which was found in 1905 in South Africa’s Premier Mine. The diamond was cut into 105 diamonds, including the 530-carat Great Star of Africa, as well as the Lesser Star of Africa, which are set in the Crown Jewels of Britain.

Meanwhile, the largest cut diamond is the Golden Jubilee Diamond. The stone, which was discovered in the Premier Mine in 1985, weighs in at 545.67 carats.