World War II-Era Bomber Plane Crashes and Bursts Into Flames at Connecticut’s Bradley Airport

A fire-and-rescue operation is underway after a World War II-era bomber plane crashed and burst into flames at Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport, New England’s second-busiest airport, while attempting to land Wednesday morning. At this time, there are an unconfirmed number of injuries and possible casualties and a ground stop has been put into effect for all incoming flights.

“We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport,” the airport tweeted shortly after reports of the crash surfaced. “We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed. We will issue further updates as information becomes available.”

According to a statement by the Federal Aviation Administration, “a vintage Boeing B-17 crashed at the end of Runway 6 while attempting to land” at the airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, located just north of Hartford, at around 10 a.m. ET. The plane “is a civilian registered aircraft, not flown by the military.”

Video from the crash shows a large fire and dark black smoke billowing from the scene of the crash. Speaking to 22 News WWLP, Antonio Arreguin, who had parked at a construction site near the airport for breakfast, heat from the explosion was so intense that he was able to feel it roughly 250 yards away.

“In front of me, I see this big ball of orange fire, and I knew something happened,” he said. “The ball of fire was very big.”

A second, smaller explosion reportedly occurred just minutes later and emergency crews were seen rushing to the scene within just seconds of the crash.

According to local station WTOL 11, at least three people have been taken to Hartford Hospital — one via Lifestar and two by ambulance. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Airport officials reported that the plane involved in the crash was associated with the Collings Foundation, an educational group that had brought its “Wings of Freedom” vintage aircraft to the display to the airport just this week. A representative for the group has not yet confirmed the reports.

In the wake of the crash, Bradley International Airport is closed, with officials expecting it to remain closed until at least 1 p.m. ET.