Workers at Essential Businesses Like Staples and Costco Slam ‘Pathetic’ Company Rewards of Free Lunches

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, retail companies have been thrust into the spotlight, many of whom facing closures. With Americans across the country scrambling to stock up on groceries and supplies, businesses are learning how to function during these stressful times. With so much emphasis placed on keeping stores stocked and customers maintaining their social distancing practices, the stores’ employees are having more work placed on them then ever before.

Despite the extra work, not every employee is being given their fair share, whether it be in compensation or benefits. While some companies like Kroger have stepped up in various ways, including a “Hero Bonus” that adds an extra $2 on top of their workers’ daily rate, others have failed to do so. Places like Targets’ delivery system, which is headed by Shipt, have seen their workers protest and demand more from their bosses during the difficult times. Workers across the country at places like Staples and Costco are now voicing their displeasure over their current situations.

A story on Business Insider documented just that as various employees across the nation expressed their frustrations. Speaking with a Staples manager in California, the worker called the complementary lunches, which max out at $50 a day for each store, a “slap in the face.” The quoted manager said that they’re all asking for hazard pay or additional pay.

An employee at a Staples in Nebraska echoed a similar sentiment about the supposed “free lunch” benefit they’re now receiving. “We are scared going to work and feel sacrificial,” the employee said. of her job. “We are also not getting hazard pay or any other compensation for putting ourselves at risk.”

Likewise, a Maryland worker at the office supply store called the measures “pathetic.” The same lunch benefit is also being offered in Costco.

Employees across the spectrum are demanding more from their employer. The article opened with Nelson Santiago, who works at a Wendy’s in Texas, talking about the poor work conditions, the extra work being thrown on them and the lack of monetary support. He explained that he and his members were given a bag of candy for their work. Santiago was not pleased with this and later shared that he had quit that weekend.

“For them to say a simple thank you while they sit in the comfort of their homes with their families protected and reaping the benefits of these chains still being open — it is insulting,” Santiago said.