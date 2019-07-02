Woman’s Photo of Engagement Ring With Wild Nails Captures Internet Attention

After saying “yes” to the love of their lives, many women flock to social media to show off their engagement ring, but one bride-to-be’s post-engagement photo had more people looking at her nails than the shiny diamond on her finger.

The woman in question, who has not yet been identified but is believed to be from the United States, took to social media shortly after becoming engaged to flaunt her new bling, but the image, which has since been shared to multiple Facebook groups, drew concern among some users due to the appearance of her acrylic nails.

As seen in the photo, while the massive and quite impressive ring is nestled on her finger, the state of her manicure seems to be less impressive.

“Cross posting [this] from That’s It, I’m Nail Shaming, because that ring is as awful as whatever the hell is happening with her nails,” one member of a nail shaming Facebook group shared the image, according to The Sun.

Many users agreed with the comments regarding her acrylic nail health.

“Looks like the nail is trying to run away from the ring,” one person wrote.

“I’m not normally speechless when I look at these kinda photos but damn… I’m 100 percent speechless,” added a second.

Another person was more concerned about the potential danger that the nails pose, writing, “Shes gonna lose the fingernail attached to those monstrosities too if she catches it on something.”

Several people even stated that they were “confused” by the fact that two of the woman’s nails appeared to grow faster than the others.

“I’m so confused … how did that ring finger nail grow so much faster?” someone questioned.

Another suggested that the image was doctored, writing, “Surely this ain’t real, if her nails grew out that quick they’d be chipped to death.”

Of course, this is far from the first time that post-engagement nails have caught the attention of social media.

In November of 2018, a couple and their friend found themselves going viral after Australian Twitter user @goodgaljenjen, whose real name is Jenna, took to the social media platform share photos from her cousin’s engagement.

My cousin’s boyfriend proposed to her but she didn’t have her nails done lmao pic.twitter.com/FUwwplzkYg — Jenna (@goodgaljenjen) November 3, 2018

The tweet quickly racked up the likes and comments, and Jenna later explained that her cousin “is a nurse so she never has her nails done.”