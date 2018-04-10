Family of Woman Killed at California Mall Accuses Mother-in-Law of Providing Murder Weapon

The family of the woman who was killed by her ex at a California mall is accusing her former mother-in-law of providing the murder weapon.

According to The Blast, Mariam Saddiqi has filed legal paperwork to keep Shelia Gregory from getting custody of the couples’ children.

Mariam Saddiqi is the mother of Parisa Saddiqi, who was shot by her ex-husband Kevin Crane, who is the son of Shelia Gregory.

As was widely reported, on March 17, 33-year-old Crane walked into the stationary store where 30-year-old Parisa worked and shot her before turning the gun on himself. Parisa died from her wounds but Crane did not and remains hospitalized.

Mariam alleges that Gregory is “under investigation by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department for aiding and abetting and encouraging” her daughter’s murder and therefore is unfit to be a guardian of the couples’ two young children.

She also accused Gregory of being in possession of the .40 Glock handgun that belonged to Crane, which he used in the alleged murder. Mariam claims that Gregory had the gun because of a prior domestic violence situation that took place with Crane, but that she returned it to him shortly before the shooting.

Lastly, Mariam confirmed that the children are currently in the care of other relatives and are being well taken care of.

Crane had been working as a Beverly Hills realtor for some time, but he has claimed to have worked as a child actor for Disney, as well as in the film The Little Giants. Contrary to Mariam’s accusation, Crane reportedly had no past history of domestic violence and friends close to the family were shocked to hear about what happened.

“We have known each other for a long time and I will never forget your beautiful smile and your contagious laugh,” one friend of Siddiqi wrote on Facebook. “You were taken way too early and my heart goes out to your family and your beautiful boys in this time.”

A biography on his website, craneluxury.com, says that Crane “truly loves the LA lifestyle and fully enjoys working with executives, entertainers, sports figures as well as first time buyers.”

“In helping a client find their dream home or sell their special residence, Kevin is dedicated to providing his clients with a truly outstanding real estate experience and takes every measure to accomplish and make their real estate dreams come true,” the biography adds.

His Instagram page also revealed photos of Crane with a few big name celebrities, such as rapper Big Sean.