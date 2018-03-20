Mother Shot Dead at Workplace in California Mall by Former Disney Child Star Ex-Husband

A woman was tragically shot to death by her former Disney child actor ex-husband at her job in a California mall.

On March 17, 33-year-old Kevin Crane walked into the stationary store where 30-year-old Parisa Siddiqi worked and shot her before turning the gun on himself.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Siddiqi died from her wounds, Crane did not and is said to be in critical condition. The couple have two young children who were not present at the time, The Daily Mail reports.

As the gunshots rang out, Mall patrons ran for cover. Afterwards, the store where Siddiqi worked posted a note on their door that read, “All of us at Paper Source are sadden(ed) by the loss (of) our beloved colleague and team member. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, and most of all her two children, through this difficult time.”

Crane has been working as a Beverly Hills realtor for some time, but he has claimed to have worked as a child actor for Disney, as well as in the film The Little Giants.

He reportedly had no past history of domestic violence, and friends close to the family were shocked to hear about what happened.

“We have known each other for a long time and I will never forget your beautiful smile and your contagious laugh,” one friend of Siddiqi wrote on Facebook. “You were taken way too early and my heart goes out to your family and your beautiful boys in this time.”

A biography on his website, craneluxury.com, says that Crane “truly loves the LA lifestyle and fully enjoys working with executives, entertainers, sports figures as well as first time buyers.”

“In helping a client find their dream home or sell their special residence, Kevin is dedicated to providing his clients with a truly outstanding real estate experience and takes every measure to accomplish and make their real estate dreams come true,” the biography adds.

“At every interaction, Kevin exhibits his genuine passion and deep commitment. He works personally with each client and excels at providing an informed and in-depth understanding of the current real estate market. In representing his clients with a high level of personalized service, he takes great care to clearly communicate with and listen to his client’s specific needs,” the bio continues.

“Regardless of the time and effort it takes, when working with buyers, he works tirelessly to identify key opportunities that meet their lifestyle requirements. He exhibits a relentless commitment to securing just the right property for each buyer,” the bio page concludes.

His Instagram page also reveals photos of Crane with a few big name celebrities, such as rapper Big Sean.