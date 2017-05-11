You’ll Never Drink Coconut Water Again After Seeing the ‘Octopus’ Creature One Woman Found in Hers

Just in case you were having a good day, here’s something that is probably about to ruin it: A New York woman says she found a slimy squid-like monster in her bottle of coconut water.

Barbara Kline, a mom of two from Goshen, New York, posted photos to Facebook of her disgusting discovery. She told The New York Post that after swallowing a slimy mass and hearing something solid clunking around in the Vita Coco bottle, she cut it open to discover a slimy “octopus” creature.

“I shook it and heard things clunking around in the box. That’s when I cut it open and saw that squid or octopus-looking thing,” Kline told The Post.

“I’m so disgusted it’s the only water I ever drink I will never in my life drink it again,” she wrote on Facebook. “It looks like a freaking octopus just looking at it makes me sick.”

Kline told The Post that she suffered from diarrhea and vomiting for days after drinking the coconut water. She says Vita Coco contacted her after her post circulated social media but that she doesn’t trust them to run an investigation.

“They offered to pick it up from my house,” Kline said. “But why would I give them the only evidence I have to protect myself?”

A rep from Vita Coco confirmed the company has been in touch with Kline.

“We have been trying to help this consumer since April 26, 2017, and have been in touch with her every day this week,” Arthur Gallego, a spokesman for the company, commented to The Post. “We are a quality and food safety driven brand, and the consumer, Ms. Kline, has refused every opportunity to give the product to us, our insurance company, or her local FDA office, for testing.”

Gallego continued in a press release, “It is highly unlikely what this consumer claims she found in her Vita Coco poses any health risk. Vita Coco is a preservative-free beverage made from naturally-occurring ingredients. While the consumer has yet to return the product for testing, this looks like typical food spoilage. This consumer’s product was likely left opened, improperly refrigerated or damaged, and after reviewing the images she has posted, we are confident it is mold growth.”

Until the company can test the terrifying mass of squid/octopus/mold/whatever it is, we’re giving all our liquid containers a good shake and staredown before taking a sip. And comforting ourselves back to sleep after waking up from the inevitable nightmares to come.

