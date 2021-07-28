Woman Fatally Shot During 'Forever Purge' Screening

✖

One person was killed and another hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a shooting late Monday at a Corona, California movie theater. According to police and local outlets, the shooting occurred just before midnight at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings, located about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles, during a showing of The Forever Purge.

In a Tuesday press release, the Corona Police Department said they responded to a call for service at the theater at around 11:45 p.m. on the night of July 26. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a male and female both suffering from gunshot wounds. The 18-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, and the male victim, 19, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The young woman was later identified as Rylee Goodrich of Corona.

According to authorities, the two victims had attended the 9:35 p.m. showing of The Forever Purge together. Officer Tobias Kouroubacalis of the Corona Police Department said "there were six tickets purchased for that movie showing," ABC 7 reported. However, what occurred within the theater remains unknown. Investigators were at the scene for over 12 hours, during which detectives recovered "items of evidentiary value," though a firearm was not located inside the theater and there remains no motive or suspect.

"We don't know what exactly happened in there. We're still taking a step-by-step process, going through every seat, going through every part of that movie theater to find any kind of evidence we have, and also asking for the public's help at the same time," Kouroubacalis said. "We're asking for anyone who might have been inside that movie, or a theater adjacent to that, for any information at all, whether they saw something or heard something, or anybody out in the parking lot in that time frame who may have seen something or heard something, please call us."

In a statement, Regal Theaters said they "have received confirmation of an incident at our Corona Crossings theatre last night. We are currently working with the local authorities regarding the investigation. Our primary concern is for the safety and security of our guests and staff." The Press-Enterprise reports the theater was expected to reopen Wednesday. Authorities are asking those information about the shooting to call the Corona Police Department at 951-736-2330, option 3, or Senior Detective Dan Neagu at 951-739-4916.