Woman Who Disappeared After Tinder Date Found Dead

The body of a Nebraska woman who disappeared after a Tinder date has been found.

24-year-old Sydney Loofe was found dead Monday in an open area, the Daily Mail reports. Authorities discovered her body after following her digital footprint and searching the area near where her cellphone had last pinged.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s with heavy hearts that we share this most recent update with you all…May God grant eternal rest unto thee. We love you Sydney,” the family of the 24-year-old announced in a statement Monday.

Loofe had been reported missing after she failed to show up for her shift at home improvement store Menards in Lincoln, Nebraska. Her car and cat had been left at home, leading to suspicion that foul play was involved.

Loofe was last heard from on Nov. 15 when she posted a story to Snapchat announcing that she was going on a date. It is alleged that she spent the evening with 23-year-old Bailey Boswell, who she had met on Tinder.

Boswell and her roommate, 51-year-old Aubrey Trail, are persons of interest in Loofe’s murder, though both of them deny having any involvement. Boswell alleges that she safely dropped her date off at a friend’s house and didn’t hear from her after.

The two recorded a video last week that they posted to Facebook in which they claim their innocence. Trail counters authorities claims that he hasn’t been cooperating, stating that he has called the police several times but has been ignored by them. In the bizarre video, only Trail’s eyes are visible as he speaks, and Boswell is dressed in a black hoodie with large sunglasses. They both end the video by saying that they hoped Loofe would be found safe.

Boswell and Trail have been arrested on unrelated charges. They currently remain in jail. During a press conference, police said that they have been speaking to Trail while he’s behind bars.