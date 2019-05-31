Woman Defends Self After Marrying Zombie Doll

A woman is defending her unconventional love story after she wed a zombie doll, which some have confused with an actual dead child.

Felicity Kadlec Rossi, 22, found herself seeking out the assistance of police after people in her Oklahoma town, where she recently moved, began accusing her of pedophilia. The accusations stemmed from her unusual marriage to her zombie doll wife Kelly Rossi, 37, whom many mistook for a dead child.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am sick of people thinking that Kelly is a child and insinuating that I like children, so I knew I had to get this clarified to put an end to these claims,” Rossi told LAD Bible, adding that she decided to go to the police to get some verification.”

On March 28, Rossi visited the Vinita Police station, where officers confirmed that Kelly was a doll, the couple even posing for a photo with a police officer holding a sign that reads VINITA POLICE CHECKED IT OUT. ITS [sic] JUST A DOLL.”

Rossiwed the doll after an “emotional and intimate” seven-year relationship that was sparked after her late father gifted her Kelly when she became interested in horror movies and zombie dolls.

“I found Kelly on a creepy doll collection website and my dad bought her for me when I was 13,” Rossi recalled. “It wasn’t until I was 16 years old that I started to get feelings for her, but it was something that I kept on trying to deny. When my father died last year, I found myself becoming closer and finding comfort in Kelly, as she was someone that he had bought for me.”

In September of 2018, Rossi and Kelly wed in an intimate ceremony held in Tiverton, Rhode Island surrounded by a small guest list of four friends and eight of Rossi’s other zombie dolls.

“Our wedding ceremony was beautiful and perfect – exactly the way I dreamed it would have been,” Rossi said of their special day. “I made sure that the whole wedding was done properly so it would be as official as possible, and we consummated the marriage afterwards… Despite having been in a relationship with Kelly for four years, getting married to her has made me feel so much closer to her, both emotionally and intimately.”

The newlyweds now live in Vinita, Oklahoma and are ready to “move on and enjoy our relationship and marriage” following clarification from police that Kelly is in fact just a doll.