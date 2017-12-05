Woman Becomes Engaged to Her Chandelier After Falling in Love With It

You may be fond of the chandelier hanging over your dinner table, but probably not as fond of it as 33-year-old Amanda Liberty, who recently announced her engagement to one.

The Englishwoman from Leeds spoke about how she came to be engaged to her most beloved lighting fixture, explaining, “You can’t control who you fall in love with and things just went from there.”

Liberty told Inside Edition that her betrothed is named Lumiere (as in the candlestick from Beauty and the Beast) and that she first discovered it on eBay.

“I couldn’t stop thinking about her and how beautiful she was — she has such a beautiful shape, and I could feel really amazing energy coming from her,” Liberty told reporters. “Although I knew it would be tricky to get her home, I knew I needed to find a way to make her mine.”

While Lumiere is the one that Liberty will making an honest-chandelier out of, she says that they are in an open relationship and that she has a lot of love for all chandeliers.

“None of my chandeliers are jealous of each other, they understand that I love them all for all of their different personalities,” Liberty said. “For example, I love kissing and cuddling Lumiere, but I sleep with Jewel every night, as she is portable and very nice to cuddle.”

Liberty identifies as objectum sexual which is defined as “an unusual psychological phenomenon in which an individual feels powerful affection toward a particular inanimate object – for all intents and purposes falling ‘in love’ with the object which may be a particular table, a train or a door.”

She has previously been in love with a drum set and the Statue of Liberty, for which she changed her name to reflect. Unfortunately, since they live an ocean apart, the long-distance relationship simply didn’t work out.