Woman Allegedly Killed New Mom and Took Her Baby to Hide Miscarriage

A Texas woman has been charged with capital murder after killing a young mother and kidnapping her 6-week-old daughter to hide her own miscarriage.

Erika Miranda-Alvarez, 28, is accused of fatally stabbing 33-year-old Carolina Flores in her northeast Houston home on Dec. 19. She then took Flores’ 6-week-old daughter, Shamali Flores, the reports.

It is alleged that Miranda-Alvarez had previously been pregnant but had suffered a miscarriage. Authorities believe that she kidnapped Shamali Flores in an attempt to hide her miscarriage from her boyfriend and pass the infant off as her own.

Shamali Flores was found unharmed and is currently in the care of Texas Child Protective Services.

It is believed that Miranda-Alvarez, who was arrested on Dec. 21, was friends with Flores’ brother.