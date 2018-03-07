Florida Man Allegedly Killed Pregnant Wife Then Took Photos of Her Dead Body

A Florida man is facing murder charges after police allege that he killed his wife and then took photos of her dead body.

Vincent Terry, 47, has been arrested and charged booked on second-degree murder charges in connection to the disappearance of his wife, 41-year-old Chrystal Terry, who was 20 weeks pregnant when she vanished from their Summerfield, Florida home on December 21, 2017, PEOPLE reports. According to authorities, most of her possessions, including important medication, were left at the home at the time of her disappearance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Police arrested Terry after conducting a search of Terry’s cellphone, allegedly discovering several photos of his wife’s dead body. Police claimed that “the photos on Vincent’s phone, forensic evidence and Vincent’s past history.”

“Detectives conducted a search of Chrystal and Vincent’s home and they located a .22 caliber rifle and 53 rounds of .22 Caliber ammunition. Vincent is a convicted felon and cannot possess any firearms or ammunition. Detectives also conducted a search of Vincent’s phone where they located multiple photographs of Chrystal who appeared to be deceased,” a statement from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to CBS News, Terry initially told detectives that his wife had left their home at around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 without taking her cellphone, medication, and other possessions.

A friend informed authorities that she had received several urgent text messages from Chrystal just before 8:30 p.m. on the day of her disappearance.

“Will u plz come pick me up. 911,” one text read according to documents. Two following texts reportedly read “I’ll do anything” and “I need u plz.”

At the time of his arrest, Terry was already in police custody and booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and 53 counts of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

The body of Chrystal has not been found. She previously made headlines in 2014 after she gave birth in a motel bathtub.

Following his arrest, authorities claimed that Terry had refused to answer any questions regarding the disappearance of his wife and the charges he faces. It is unclear if Terry has entered a plea to the charge of second-degree murder.

Terry is currently being held without bond.