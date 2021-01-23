8-Year-Old Texas Boy's Mom and Her Boyfriend Charged With His Murder

✖

Leslie Curtis and her boyfriend, Codie McCroy, were arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of her son, 8-year-old Delmor Best-Curtis. Irving, Texas police arrested the couple earlier this month. Police said officers responded to an unconscious person call at the Magnuson Hotel on Jan. 8 at around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found Delmor lying on the bed and unresponsive. Officers administered CPR and noticed injuries on the boy. Irving Fire rushed him to the Dallas Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, reports CBS DFW.

Curtis, 30, and McCroy, 29, were "violently abusing" Delmor for at least 10 days, police said, reports the Star-Telegram. They started living at the hotel in November and the couple was dating for less than one year. Delmor was not attending school. The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010. The case number to reference is 21-558. Tips can also be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org. The Irving Police Department also reminded everyone to call Texas Child Protective Services at (800) 252-5400 or contact local law enforcement if they have concerns about a child being abused or neglected.

In another tragic case involving the murder of a child, Latravion Heard McMillon was arrested on charges connected to his 6-year-old stepson Kaylen Worthington's death in Kalamazoo, Michigan earlier this week, reports MLive. Heard McMillon, 22, was arraigned on Tuesday for charges of felony murder and first-degree child abuse. Kaylen died on Dec. 23, nine days after suffering life-threatening injuries police said were caused by child abuse. Kalamazoo County prosecutors issued child abuse and murder warrants for Heard McMillon's arrest on Dec. 24. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety started a search for Heard McMillon on Dec. 31.

During the search for the suspect, Kaylen's family told Fox17 he had a bright future. "He was a happy child," Jaylen's aunt, Mahala Worthington, said. "He never did anything to get in trouble. I would take him places like the zoo and the park, and he always had fun. He was always happy." Worthington said Jaylen's mother broke off contact when she started dating Heard McMillon, so they rarely saw Jaylen.

Justina Worthington, another of Jaylen's aunts, was frustrated with the police because she believes they did not act quickly enough. "He should have been arrested from the moment he went to the hospital. From the time that he went to the hospital, playing like he was his dad," she told Fox17. "He should have been arrested. They clearly knew that was abuse and some action should have been taken immediately."