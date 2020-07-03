Authorities Say Soldier Killed Vanessa Guillen With Hammer on Army Base, Then Had Woman Help Move Her Body

The tragic case of U.S. soldier Vanessa Guillen has had the nation shocked, and now authorities are saying they believe she was killed with a hammer on the Fort Hood army base. They also believe the fellow soldier who is suspected to have murdered her had help movie her body from another woman.

According to PEOPLE, a newly filed criminal complaint alleges that 20-year-old Army Specialist Aaron Robinson killed Guillen on April 22, which was the last day that she was seen alive at Fort Hood. The complaint goes on to allege Cecily Aguilar, 22, as a second suspect. She is facing a charge of one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence after investigators claim that she told them Robinson put Guillen's body in a storage case after he killed her.

She also allegedly told them that Robinson went home after killing Guillen, and then returned to the base that night to move her body. Aguilar allegedly also told authorities that Robinson took Guillen's body to a bridge near the Leon River, where the two of them cut it up and set it on fire. Guillen's body didn't burn completely, however, Aguilar reportedly stated, so she and Robinson put Guillen's remains in three different holes and covered them.

Missing soldier #VanessaGuillen was killed with a hammer on Fort Hood, say investigators — a day before family says she planned to file a sexual harassment complaint against a suspect. That suspect died by suicide. Another was arrested for allegedly dismembering/hiding her body. pic.twitter.com/mYOwJPeI07 — AJ+ (@ajplus) July 3, 2020

If she is convicted, Aguilar could be facing up to 20 years in federal prison, and a maximum fine of $250,000. "The complaint further alleges that at a later time, Aguilar recognized the deceased, whom she helped Robinson mutilate and dispose of, as Vanessa Guillen," read a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Western Texas. "The remains found in Bell County have yet to be formally identified by authorities."

On Tuesday, human remains were discovered near the Leon River in Bell County in Texas, and were believed to be Guillen's. Authorities claimed that Robinson fled Fort Hood after hearing that they had been found. On Wednesday, Robinson reportedly died by suicide. Authorities have not offered a possible motive for the killing, but attorney Natalie Khawam told PEOPLE that she believes Guillen had been sexually harassed by Robinson.