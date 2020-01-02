‘Captain America’ Actress Mollie Fitzgerald Charged With Stabbing and Killing Her Mom in Kansas

An actress who appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger has been arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing of her mother. Mollie Fitzgerald was brought in Tuesday by police in Olathe, Kansas and formally charged with second-degree murder. As noted by SFGate, she’s been jailed on a $500,000 bond, and it’s unclear if she has legal representation at this point. Her mother, 68-year-old Patricia ‘Tee’ Fitzgerald, was found dead on Dec. 20.

Fitzgerald has appeared in a handful of films, most notably as a Stark Girl in The First Avenger back in 2011. She’s also worked extensively as a writer, producer, and director, albeit mostly on low-budget projects. In 2014, she wrote and directed the crime drama The Lawful Truth, which started The First Avenger director Joe Johnston. Along with a bit part in the film, she also worked as the assistant to Johnston on the MCU flick.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The First Avenger marked the MCU debut of Chris Evans as the eponymous super-soldier Captain America. Set amidst WWII, it was the fifth film released by Marvel Studios as part of its inter-connected universe, though being set 70-some years in the past, it served as something of a prequel while debuting the world’s first superhero.

His character was given a dignified exit at the tail-end of Avengers: Endgame, which kicked off this summer’s blockbuster movie season. In the aftermath of the final showdown between Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and the demigod Thanos (Josh Brolin), Cap went back in time to replace all the Infinity Stones he and his teammates had swiped to level the playing field. When he reappeared, he’d aged well into his 100s, having gone off to live the life he always imagined for himself before he was unexpectedly trapped in ice while saving the world.

More recently, Evans, who has always been politically active on Twitter, starred as the spoiled Ransom Drysdale in writer/director Rian Johnson’s murder-mystery Knives Out. While Evans certainly made an impression as a smug trust fund baby, it was his character’s white knit sweater that ended up being the film’s breakout star.

It even made an impression on Evans himself. When asked if he’d taken anything from the set of the Agatha Christie homage, Evans replied “all the sweaters,” but quickly clarified, “I had permission so it’s not stealing.”