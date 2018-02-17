What Is on TV: Saturday, Feb. 17

If you’re looking to entertain yourself with some TV-watching Saturday you can bet coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeonchang, South Korea will be taking center stage.

For viewers looking for something less sport-focused to occupy your time, there’s always cable television to provide movie, TV marathons and specials to occupy your time.

Scroll through to see nine TV-watching options to consider Saturday.

SNATCHED

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn form a gut-busting tandem on a jungle vacation in this hilarious comedy. Given the heave-ho by her company and her boyfriend, Emily (Schumer) ropes her conservative mother (Hawn) into joining her on a vacation to South America — a trip that goes wildly awry when they are kidnapped and thrust into an epic effort to get home. Rated R. (4:15 p.m. ET on HBO)

NCIS Marathon

Join Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the rest of the cast for 12 straight hours of naval crime-solving, with a selection of episodes from the first 14 seasons. (View episodes names here). (From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET on USA Network)

2018 Winter Olympics

U.S. alpine skier Ted Ligety competes for his third gold medal in the giant slalom; other primetime events include short track, skeleton (women’s gold medal final) and ski jumping. (8 p.m. ET on NBC)

NCA All-Star Saturday Night

Just because the Olympics are on does not mean the rest of the sports world is taking a break.

Basketball players participate in a skills challenge, a three-point contest and a slam dunk contest live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles (See who’s playing here). (8 p.m. ET on TNT)

The House

When their daughter’s college scholarship falls through, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler do what any concerned parents would do: open an illegal casino in their basement with help from their crazy neighbor.

The good times and the cash are soon rolling in…along with a heap of trouble that threatens to blow up their whole operation. Allison Tolman, Jason Mantzoukas and Andrea Savage co-star in this raucous comedy. Rated R. (8 p.m. ET on HBO)

Planet Earth: Blue Planet II

Nothing can be more relaxing than an episode of Planet Earth. This installment of the nature documentary explores our green seas, and sunlight’s positive effect on kelp forests, mangroves, prairies of seagrass and algae. (9 p.m. ET on BBC America)

The Wedding March 3: Here Comes the Bride

Olivia and Mick (Melrose Place’s Jack Wagner and Josie Bissett) host their extended family for the weekend; Mick’s sister decides to have an impromptu wedding at the Inn. (9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel)

Falling Water

In a brand new episode of the hit drama series, Tess’ sister begins to fall apart; Take and Alex visit with the Shadowman’s family; Burton struggles to overcome his guilt. (10 p.m. ET on USA Network)

2018 Winter Olympics, post-Primetime coverage

Coverage of the 2018 Olympic games continues with the men’s giant slalom gold medal final run, where Ted Ligety seeks to join Italy’s Alberto Tomba as the only back-to-back Olympic champ in the event. And in men’s slopestyle, Gus Kenworthy and Nick Goepper begin their quest for the podium.