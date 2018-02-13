TV Station Confuses Pyeongchang With P.F. Chang’s in Tastiest Winter Olympic Gaffe Yet

A Chicago news station caused a bit of confusion on Saturday when it accidentally said that the Olympics were happening at P.F. Chang’s rather than in Pyeongchang, and now social media wants lettuce wraps.

Chicago’s ABC affiliate WLS-Ch.7 was reporting on the games when the screen flashed a graphic featuring Olympic rings and reading “P.F. Chang 2018.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

A spokesperson for the network told the Chicago Tribune that the graphic was created for a different “satirical piece” put together on Friday by the station’s sports anchor, though it was mistakenly used for Saturday’s serious segment, which discussed the political environment surrounding the games.

The spokesperson apologized for the graphic.

As viewers know, the Olympics are actually taking place in Pyeongchang, South Korea, although it’s fair to say that the name of the city does sound slightly similar to the name of the Asian-inspired chain restaurant.

Amid the ensuing confusion, P.F. Chang’s responded to the mix-up, tweeting, “Contrary to this broadcast, we’re not hosting the games.”

Contrary to this broadcast, we’re not hosting the games. 🙂 https://t.co/3HW694pE4J — P.F. Chang’s (@PFChangs) February 11, 2018

The restaurant also responded to a Twitter user who had shared a screenshot of the station’s mistake, writing, “Seems like someone was hungry.”

Seems like someone was hungry. 🙂 — P.F. Chang’s (@PFChangs) February 12, 2018

A few others also made sure to crack some jokes on Twitter.

the kind of olympics that p.f. chang’s would host is the only kind of olympics i’d ever qualify for https://t.co/EVDZJoSPbL — Alyssa Oursler (@alyssaoursler) February 12, 2018

I could medal in something at PF Chang’s 🏅🍤 🍚 — Giana Mucci (@RatedGiana) February 13, 2018

She tore up PF Chang’s https://t.co/LHj8ImGgBG — Mason Newton (@Mason_newton1) February 13, 2018

You mean the Olympics ARENT at PF Chang’s?! — Jordan Furbee (@JordanFurbee) February 13, 2018

Lettuce wraps can bring us all together in harmony — Kimi Rozay (@Kimberella78) February 12, 2018

Photo Credit: Susan Montgomery / Shutterstock.com