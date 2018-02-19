Leslie Jones Dances With Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir at Winter Olympics

Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones finally arrived in Pyeongchang, South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympics this week for her job as a correspondent, and she’s already having fun backstage with some of the other Olympic broadcast personalities.

Jones posted a photo with figure skaters/correspondents Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski on Saturday.

You guys it was everything I thought it would be. @taralipinski is a freaking Queen!! And @JohnnyGWeir is literally the funniest person ever! Had me cracking up the whole time so fun today!! @NBCOlympics @Olympics pic.twitter.com/UVXayy5UVp — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 18, 2018

“You guys it was everything I thought it would be,” Jones wrote. “[Tara Lipinski] is a freaking Queen!! And [Johnny Weir] is literally the funniest person ever! Had me cracking up the whole time so fun today!!”

The photo was quickly followed by a video of the three dancing along to Beyonce’s “Crazy In Love” in one of the Olympic office hallways.

“LIVING with [Leslie Jones] & [Tara Lipinski] and paying homage to our patron saint, [Beyonce]!” Weir wrote in the video’s caption.

On Jan. 30 NBC announced that Jones would be joining the coverage team as they broadcast the Games’ events every night through Feb. 25. Prior to arriving, Jones had been giving a hilarious play-by-play on her Twitter account, noting which Olympic athletes she already had a crush on.

Her most popular tweets where whenever Weir was on television for the figure skating competition.

Yo real talk I wore my hair like this for the BET Awards!! Yo look it up and post it!! If you following! That shit would make me laugh so hard! pic.twitter.com/0beVUFqzXQ — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

“Yo real talk I wore my hair like this for the BET Awards!!” Jones wrote in one tweet. :Yo look it up and post it!! If you following! That shit would make me laugh so hard!”

Jones also parodied her commentating work on the last episode of Saturday Night Live before the show’s break, giving a live play-by-play recap of Natalie Portman’s opening monologue.