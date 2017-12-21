Willow Palin Engaged Days After Brother Track’s Arrest

Based on this week’s events, the Palin family will hear both wedding bells and courtroom gavels in the coming year.

Just four days after police arrested Sarah Palin’s oldest son Track on charges related to domestic violence, the former Alaska governor shared Wednesday that daughter Willow was engaged to longtime boyfriend Ricky Bailey.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Good things happen!!! My happiest baby girl Willow and Ricky, last night at Rockefeller Center!!! So, so happy,” the proud mom wrote on Instagram.

The accompanying series of photos shows Bailey down on one knee with a ring in hand and the couple hugging in front of the famous Christmas tree in Manhattan. Another shows a collage of photos featuring the newly engaged couple with siblings Bristol, Trig, and Track’s son Charlie, as well as a snap of the oval-shaped diamond.

A post shared by Sarah Palin (@sarahpalin97) on Dec 20, 2017 at 11:51am PST

Her sister, Bristol Palin Meyer, also shared a message of congratulations on Instagram, posting a photo of the engaged couple in New York with a close-up show of the ring.

“I am DYING!! My little sister is getting married!!!!!” Bristol wrote.

Willow’s engagement is a piece of welcomed joyful news for the Palin family following Track’s arrest in Alaska on Saturday.

The 28-year-old, who was picked up by police in Wasilla, Alaska, was arraigned Sunday morning after the arrest on charges of felony burglary, assault in the fourth degree, and criminal mischief for causing property damage between $250 and $999, NBC News reports. All charges are said to be related to domestic violence.

On Monday, Track’s ex-wife Britta Hanson filed a petition for a protective order against Track, the Daily Mail reports, citing court documents.

Hanson, who is the mother of Track’s 6-year-old daughter Kayla, was granted a short-term order against him and will appear in court next month to seek a long-term order against her ex, keeling him away from her and possibly from their daughter.

Track’s ex, Jordan Loewe, also reportedly filed an emergency petition to change their current child custody agreement for son Charlie, who is nearly 2 years old.

Much of what happened during the incident at the Palin home Saturday is unknown, but the Palin family’s lawyer requested privacy on behalf of his clients.

“Given the nature of actions addressed last night by law enforcement and the charges involved, the Palins are unable to comment further,” attorney John Tiemessen said. “They ask that the family’s privacy is respected during this challenging situation just as others dealing with a struggling family member would also request.”

Sarah has suggested that her son’s history of bad behavior is due to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder that stems from his years spent in the Army. Track enlisted in 2007 and spent a year deployed in Iraq.

Photo credit: Instagram / @wbf_