‘Wife Swap’ Family Son Allegedly Murders Mother And Brother, Attempts Suicide

News has just broken that a family from the TV show Wife Swap is currently involved in a double murder investigation after one of the children reportedly murdered his mother and brother with a gun, and then attempted to commit suicide.

Per TMZ, Police have informed the press that on Thursday, Jacob Stockdale (25 years old) shot his mother, Kathryn, and brother, James (21 years old).

Jacob then turned the gun on himself but he did not die.

He was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital. He’s said to still be alive, but his condition is uncertain at this point.

The Stockton family is from Ohio and have all played music together as a family band for years, as CBS News reports.

In 2008, they were featured on ABC’s Wife Swap and were said to be “devoutly religious.” The Stockton brothers were homeschooled, and the family did not allow TV, video games, or swearing.

Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier, notified news outlets that police responded to a 911 hang-up call and when they got there they noticed suspicious activity and heard a gunshot.

That gunshot was Jacob’s suicide attempt.

Sheriff Maier was quoted as saying, “This is a tragedy for the family. It is a tragedy for the community.”

The father, Timothy Stockton, was not at home during the incident but did release a statement saying, “Kathy has been my beloved wife of 32 years and a wonderful mother to our four sons. She loved nothing more than being a mother and grandmother.”

Additionally, the family also said that it “appreciates the prayers and support we are receiving from our friends and the community.”

While there is no known motive at this time, Sheriff Maier did go on the recorded as saying, “It’s hard to surmise what the motive may have been. There’s some speculation.”