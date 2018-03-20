Wife of Man Who Told Kids ‘Incest Was Normal’ Files for Divorce

The wife of an Indiana man who told their children that “incest was normal” has filed for divorce.

On Thursday, March 15, Sheila Lynn Johnson, 44, filed for divorce from her 53-year-old husband Keylin Lee Johnson, the New York Post reports. The filing comes less than a month after the couple, from Crawfordsville, Indiana, was arrested for allegedly having sex with their three children.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the couple’s two oldest children confided in a woman about the sexual abuse, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the parents. During the course of the investigation, the couple’s oldest child, who met with investigators, claimed that his father had told him that “incest was a normal way of life” and that “the best way to build a family bond was to have sex with your parents, particularly your mother.”

According to court documents, Keylin “also advised it was safer to have sex with people in your own family, rather than stranger.”

The couple’s youngest daughter had informed authorities that she was forced to watch porn and “both of her parents would do gross things in the home.”

Johnson allegedly confessed to police that her husband “would always want to role play and suggested mother-son sex scenarios.” She also told investigators that she engaged in sexual relations with the family dog. During police interviews, she allegedly confessed to attempted bestiality and child abuse.

During the investigation, Keylin reportedly admitted to authorities that he was “guilty of internet porn and other stuff.” He also claimed to have saved a nude image of one of his children.

Johnson faces 17 charges, including multiple counts of child molestation and incest, while Keylin Johnson was arrested on 18 charges, including child molestation, incest and possession of child pornography.

The couple, who were taken into police custody on March 13 and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, are being held on $50,000 bond each.