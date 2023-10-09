Whole Cantaloupes Recalled Due to Potential Salmonella Contamination

The Kandy brand cantaloupes, distributed in the U.S. and Canada, were recalled after testing discovered possible salmonella contamination.

Consumers who recently visited the produce section of their grocery store may need to take some precautions. Thousands of cases of whole cantaloupes sold in the U.S. and Canada have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announcing Eagle Produce LLC's multistate recall late last month at the same time the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced Gordon Food Services and North American Produce Sales' recall of the Kandy-branded cantaloupes.

The U.S. recall, issued by the company on Sept. 27, affects Kandy brand whole cantaloupes with UPC code 4050. The recall impacts a total of 6,456 cases and three separate lot codes – 797901, 797900, and 804918. The recalled cantaloupes were distributed between Sept. 6 and Sept. 16 in California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Washington D.C.. They were sold in various retail supermarkets.

Impacted cantaloupes were also distributed in British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan, Canada, where the CFIA alerted consumers to a recall on Sept. 29. That recall affects Kandy cantaloupes with lot code 804918 and UPC PLU 4050. Canadian health officials advised that hotels ,restaurants, institutions, retailers and consumers should not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company issued the recall after a test conducted on cantaloupe in a distribution center by the FDA revealed the cantaloupes may be contaminated with Salmonella. Consumption of contaminated products can cause salmonellosis, a common foodbourne illness. Symptoms of salmonellosis – diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever – typically occur within 12 to 72 hours. Although the illness typically lasts four to seven days and doesn't require treatment, in rare cases, the infection can spread from the intestines to the blood stream, requiring the individual to be hospitalized.

Although there have been no reported illnesses attributed to the recalled items as of Sept. 27, the company and FDA are advising consumers who purchased the recalled cantaloupes not to eat them. The cantaloupes should instead be thrown away.

The recall marks the second such recall of cantaloupes over salmonella concerns. On Oct. 3, the CFIA alerted consumers to a recall of Fresh Start Foods brand cantaloupe. That recall affects cantaloupes with UPC 6 20868 12079 7 product codes 258, 261, 262, 263, 264, 265, 268, 269, and 270. The recalled products were distributed in Alberta and British Columbia, Canada.